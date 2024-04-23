The electronic office of persons liable for military service will be launched by June 17

According to the agreed legal norms, the electronic office of a person liable for military service should be launched by June 17.

Persons liable for military service within 60 days from the date of entry into force of the Presidential Decree on mobilization approved by the Verkhovna Rada (i.e., July 18) are obliged to update their credentials through:

administrative service centers (ASCs);

Electronic cabinet of conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists;

in the CCP at the place of residence or location.

Thus, the law on mobilization provides for an obligation, not a right, to clarify the data on a mobile phone and real address.

An electronic account of a conscript, person liable for military service, or reservist is actually created for each such person automatically by comparing data from different registers.

The law on mobilization itself does not contain details about such an electronic cabinet, but it was introduced by another law No. 3549-IX on the digitalization of military records, which came into force on April 4, 2024 (draft law 10062).

At the same time, the law on the digitalization of military registration gives the Cabinet of Ministers one month to adopt the necessary bylaws.

So,until May 4the relevant official documents to regulate the Electronic Office of the person liable for military service should be adopted.

The law on strengthening mobilization itself stipulates that the Cabinet of Ministers must ensure the creation and operation of an electronic office of a conscript, person liable for military service or reservist within two months from the date of publication of this law, i.e,until June 17.

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law in the second reading№10449on strengthening mobilization.

