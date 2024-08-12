The end of YouTube and website monetization: Google AdSense deactivates Russian accounts

Russia continues to implement large-scale technological import substitution. Although sometimes it is forced. The other day Russian authorities decide to block YouTube in the country. And now Google has decided to block AdSense for Russia. We are talking about a contextual advertising service that allowed video authors and website owners to earn money by placing ads.

Today, Russian AdSense users have started receiving mass emails from the service administration informing them that AdSense accounts of Russian users will be deactivated. The service will disable all AdSense accounts whose country of residence is Russia. Consequently, such accounts will not be able to generate income from monetization. It should be noted that this applies to Russian AdSense accounts and YouTube channels with the country of residence set to Russia. You cannot change the country in AdSense settings.

Owners of Russian AdSense accts can still expect to receive funds earned during July. However, no further payments will be made.