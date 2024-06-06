The experiment was a success. Ukrainian YouScan reintroduces four-day work schedule

The Ukrainian company YouScan is returning to a four-day work schedule for the summer. This is the second time the company has done so — last year «four-day work was introduced as a response to the May shelling and team exhaustion.

About it reported DOU with reference to the company’s Chief People Officer Halyna Marchuk.

The new schedule was introduced after an eNPS survey, in which it was the most preferred option among employees.

«At the end of the summer, we summed up the results — the four-day shutdown did not affect productivity in any way. Although we were prepared for a drop in performance during this period. But in fact, the results were good, no client was deprived of attention. And the team’s happiness level grew very noticeably. Even before the end of last summer, everyone started asking if it could be like this forever. So we promised that we would definitely do it again next summer. We put it on the calendar for this year and were looking forward to it,” says Halyna Marchuk.

According to Halyna, YouScan employees most often mentioned a four-day work week in the 2023 Wins and Fails survey. And also in the May eNPS survey. Therefore, this year the company decided to repeat last year’s experience.

It is reported that all employees (both in Ukraine and abroad) will switch to a four-day schedule.

How the four-day schedule and blackouts will be combined

Halyna Marchuk explained that YouScan does not adapt to power outages separately. The company’s office has a generator, and most employees equipped their homes last winter to work during blackouts. Currently, there are 42 employees of the company in Ukraine.

«On Fridays, the success and support department is on duty to ensure that critical customer requests are not ignored. One of the employees will take turns staying on call and then taking a rest day. Pay and benefits do not change during this period,” Halyna says.

YouScan — is an AI-powered social media and online media monitoring and analytics platform with leading image recognition capabilities that helps businesses study user opinions, find important insights, and manage reputation.