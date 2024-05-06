«The Fall Guy»: Ryan Gosling saved Emily Blunt’s life while filming a movie

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt told how Gosling saved the life of his co-star in the movie «The Fall Guy»The actress, who was meditating, was unaware of the floodwaters that were coming to the actors’ camp — the notorious Australian climate.

In the interview Entertainment Weekly recalled the day when a monsoon swept the set of «The Fall Guy». Ryan actually had to rescue Emily from flooding. She was meditating in her dressing room and completely missed the information about the danger.

«Yes, this story is funny. To be honest, I didn’t know the monsoon had hit the camp. I was having a quiet little 22-minute meditation alone when my door opened. It was like a hurricane, and Ryan was like the last of the Mohicans: «You have to go!». …Now he thinks I meditate too much… The trailers started rolling. I mean, I was surprised that my driver, Scott, didn’t come and knock on the door saying, «We have to go». Scott was just listening to Spotify,» Blunt said.

The story demonstrates how well Gosling and Blunt worked together. Their off-screen friendship and banter helped create some viral moments during the «The Fall Guy» promotional tour and their joint appearance at the «Oscars» in 2024.

The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences with an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the comedy action film has not grossed much at the box office so far, with a total of $28.5 million for its opening weekend, compared to the expected $30 million and a budget of $150 million. But «The Fall Guy» is still one of Gosling’s biggest premieres, and it’s also among the best-received films currently in theaters.