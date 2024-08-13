The Fallout London team wants to set up their own studio: «free mods don’t pay the bills»

Free mods are great, but working on them is expensive. The creators of Fallout London want to create their own game studio.

Despite the fact that Fallout London is admittedly «held together by» tape, the mod is an exciting large-scale development. Against the backdrop of success Fallout London Its developers have big plans for the future. In an interview with the BBC, Dean Carter of Team Folon expressed interest in turning the team that achieved this into a real indie studio.

«As much as I love that it’s a free project… free doesn’t pay our bills. What’s been great for us is that a lot of people who liked it have donated to us… What we’ve done with that is we’ve put it into the Folon team: this is what we’re going to move towards, and then we should hopefully launch our own indie game company».

For legal reasons, you can’t directly ask for money for a mod without making arrangements with the game’s copyright holder and placing it in the official store. On the other hand, donations are easier to accept and spend.

As Carter said earlier in the interview, the team has not received any reaction from Bethesda: «We don’t expect anything from them, we’re just fans of the project and it’s their IP, but there hasn’t been any communication. Which is strange, because we’ve talked to other people in the industry… but Bethesda themselves haven’t talked to us at all, not at all».

Dean Carter is enthusiastic about the prospect of his own business. This will allow the team to implement their own ideas, create their own game, and communicate directly with users. However, it takes years to create games, and the transition from modification to full-fledged game development is a large-scale work.

