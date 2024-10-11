The FBI created its own cryptocurrency and secretly launched it on the market — to expose «price manipulation»

The FBI token called NexFundAI was created on the basis of Ethereum and launched on the «crypto market under the» cover.

As a result of the investigation, the Securities and Exchange Commission indicted three «market makers» and 9 other individuals suspected of schemes to inflate crypto asset prices; while the US Department of Justice indicted 18 individuals and organizations suspected of «widespread fraud and manipulation» in the crypto market.

The suspects allegedly made false announcements about tokens to create the impression of an active trading market. Among the aforementioned market makers are ZMQuant, CLS Global, and MyTrade, which traded NexFundAI in collusion, unaware that it was created by the FBI.

«What the FBI has uncovered in this case is essentially a new twist on old-school financial crime,» says Special Agent Jody Cohen, in charge of the FBI’s Boston office.

It is noted that the scheme allowed the organizers to make millions of dollars «» — 25 million to return to investors. Commentary CoinDesk The FBI representative said that trading in the NexFundAI coin is already «limited to».

Source: The Verge