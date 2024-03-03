The film «Dune» was shot with Ukrainian IronGlass lenses — the film’s cameraman and an employee of the company

Some of the lenses used in the movie «Dune» were made by the Ukrainian company IronGlass. This was told by the company’s employee Kostyantyn Harkavyi and the film’s cinematographer Greig Fraser.

«Almost two years of waiting and finally we can say that lenses produced by IronGlass x VLFV Lens Rehousing — User Group» were actively involved in the filming process, — Konstantin writes.

He says that this is not the first movie to feature IronGlass lenses, but the movie was a real test for the company’s MKll devices. The company started developing the lens body and mechanics in 2021, and prototypes were made in 2022. The development was interrupted by the war, but the company’s team continued to work; some of the employees did so from the trenches. IronGlass was able to make pre-production ones for Greg Fraser in time, which were chosen «among thousands of other options».

«The movie cameras were nice and had good depth and a really good range to choose from. They helped to create the texture I wanted and the Soviet glass was particularly suited to what we were doing, we used them all harmoniously and effectively», — says the cameraman.

ARRI Rental, a company that offers filmmakers filming equipment, notes that out of all the exclusive offerings, Greg Fraser chose recycled 1980s movie cameras, combining them with recycled Soviet-era lenses provided by IronGlass and some of his own devices.

