The first anime trailer «The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirim» — epic return to Middle Earth

The anime will tell a story that took place 183 years before the events described in the original trilogy «The Lord of the Rings».

Warner Bros. Pictures presented the first trailer for the animated film «The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Ringwraith», which returns viewers to the epic world created by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The plot of the movie focuses on the fate of the house of Helm the Hammer, the legendary king of Rogan. The protagonist is forced to defend his fortress Hornburg from a sudden attack by Wulf, the ruthless ruler of the Dunlans. Wulf seeks revenge for the death of his father. Helm’s daughter, Hera, also finds herself in the center of the events, having to lead the resistance against the enemy, who aims to completely destroy her people.

The animated film was directed by Kenji Kamiyama, known for his work on the series «Blade Runner: Black Lotus» and «Ghost in the Shell: Loner’s Syndrome». Star actors were involved in voicing the main characters: Brian Cox, Guy Wise, Luke Pasqualino («Skins» and «The Musketeers») and Miranda Otto. The latter returned to the role of Eowyn, the shieldmaiden of Rogan, who acts as the narrator of the story.

Premiere «The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Baggins» in Ukraine is scheduled for December 12, 2024.

