The first hip-hop in space: NASA sends a song by an American rapper to Venus

The US space agency has taken the first step in combining hip-hop and interplanetary travel. NASA’s Deep Space Network transmitted the lyrics of the song «The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)» Missy Elliott to Venus.

The broadcast began on July 12 at 10:05 a.m. Pacific Time from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. The radio signal covered 254 million kilometers in 14 minutes, traveling at the speed of light.

YOOO this is crazy! We just went #OutOfThisWorld with @NASA and sent the FIRST hip hop song into space through the Deep Space Network. My song “The Rain” has officially been transmitted all the way to Venus, the planet that symbolizes strength, beauty and empowerment. The sky is… pic.twitter.com/g6HofNQSt1 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 15, 2024

«I still can’t believe I’ll be going beyond this world with NASA via the Deep Space Network The Deep Space Network (DSN) is a global system of antennas and communications facilities operated by NASA. when “The Rain” becomes the first hip-hop song to be transmitted into space!» — Elliott shared in NASA press release.

The 1997 song that topped the charts and launched the singer’s solo career is now part of space history. It’s no coincidence — Missy Elliott’s videos are known for their space themes and futuristic visuals.

Brittany Brown, director of NASA’s Digital Technology Division, said: «Both space exploration and Missy Elliott’s art have always pushed the boundaries of what is possible. Collaboration on something so out of this world is really appropriate».

To transmit the signal, a 34-meter radio antenna was used at NASA’s Long Range Space Communications Complex in California. Interestingly, the antenna was nicknamed «Venus» — this is the planet Elliott chose as her favorite.

«I chose Venus because it symbolizes strength, beauty and empowerment. I am very pleased to share my art and message with the Universe!”» — the singer explained.

NASA plans two new missions to Venus — DAVINCI and VERITAS that will be launched after 2029. The deep space network will help in communication with these vehicles.

Music has long been a part of NASA’s space messages. In 1965, astronauts listened to a parody of «Hello, Dolly!» in Earth orbit. And the «Voyager» probes carry golden records with the sounds of our planet beyond the solar system.