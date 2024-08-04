The first live photo of Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the leak of the official promo video

As is often the case with Google Pixel smartphones, almost everything about them is known on the eve of the presentation. Now we have the first real-life photo of Pixel 9 Pro Fold and its promo.

Someone spotted the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a Starbucks in Taiwan and took a hidden picture of the smartphone. The design of the device in the photo seems to be consistent with the latest leaked renders. In the photo, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is wearing an official Google case with the «G» logo on the back. Although the smartphone itself seems to be made in Obsidian (black), the case is Porcelain (white).

The case aligns the camera protrusion on the back and makes the phone more comfortable to use on a flat surface. It’s hard to tell how thick the case is, but even with it, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold feels thinner than its predecessor.

Even earlier, the official Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold promo video appeared. The German-language ad reveals a few new details.

One of the biggest criticisms of the first Pixel Fold was that it didn’t unfold completely. This time, Google seems to emphasize in the video that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is completely flat. It also looks like it has a new hinge. The Pixel Fold had a flat hinge, but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a slightly larger and rounded hinge.

The video also shows both colors of Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Obsidian and Porcelain. The video talks a lot about the software, including Gemini. The Pixel 9 family of smartphones is expected to be officially unveiled at the Made by Google 2024 event, which will be held on August 13.

Sources: Android Authority, Android Headlines