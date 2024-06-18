Mario & Luigi Brothership

The Nintendo Direct 2024 event kicked off with a trailer for Mario & Luigi Brothership, the first new game in the franchise in almost nine years. The trailer shows gameplay and cinematics. Nintendo CEO Shinya Takahashi described the game as a maritime adventure on mysterious islands where players develop the brotherhood of Mario and Luigi. The gameplay will have a dynamic twist on traditional turn-based battles. The game will be released on November 7, 2024.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Where there’s Mario, there’s Donkey Kong. The Nintendo Wii game will be remade for Switch, and the remake also includes levels from the Nintendo 3DS version. According to Nintendo, players can take on the challenge on their own or join a friend in two-player co-op. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is due out on January 16, 2025.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Yes, this is the first game in the franchise where you can play as Zelda. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom features completely new gameplay styles using new Zelda skills. Series director Eiji Aonuma promises a huge difference between playthroughs — each player’s experience will be different depending on the effect their actions create. The game will be released on September 26, 2024.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

After announcing the game more than seven years ago, Nintendo has presented the first look at the gameplay of Metroid Prime 4. The trailer shows a lot of gameplay fragments along with several terrifying alien monsters that Samus has to fight in the long-awaited game. The game has a new name with the word Beyond and a new logo. It will be released in 2025.

Dragon Quest

After a few months gossip and leaks Nintendo has announced the official release date for Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake. The game will be released on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 on November 14, 2024. The announcement of Dragon Quest 1 and 2 HD-2D Remake — a complete update of the original Dragon Quest trilogy was a surprise. Both games will be released in 2025.

Source: IGN