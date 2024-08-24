The first PC with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor — over 70 FPS in AAA games on the built-in Radeon 890M

ETA Prime YouTube channel has reviewed the first mini-PC with the new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. The Soyo S9 AI computer has decent performance in games and will be released in two months.

ETA Prime received the Soyo S9 AI mini-PC and reviewed it. Processor Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (Strix Point) has 12 Zen 5 computing cores. More precisely, four of them are Zen 5 cores, while eight are — Zen 5c

The computer has two USB-A and one USB-C connectors on the front panel. However, the front USB-C didn’t work on the previous sample we reviewed. The rear panel has two HDMI ports, one Ethernet, two more USB-A and one USB-C. The front Type-C will support USB4 in the production product. The PC has a total of three M.2 NVMe PCIe 4 SSD slots. One of them, again, didn’t work during the review, but everything will work properly in the production products.

The Soyo S9 AI uses LPDDR5X RAM and will be available with 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of RAM. You won’t be able to upgrade the RAM because the LPDDR5X chips are soldered on the motherboard.

The image is rendered by the built-in graphics card of the Radeon 890M processor, which belongs to the RDNA 3.5 generation. ETA Prime has tested several AAA games that managed to achieve high frame rates mostly at low settings in 1080p resolution. Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West and other games were tested.

The exact release date and price of Soyo S9 AI remain unknown, but the computer is expected to be released by mid-October. The company is not sure about the price of the device and asked ETA Prime to ask viewers how much they would pay for the PC.

Source: Tom’s Hardware