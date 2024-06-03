AMD processors at Computex 2024: Ryzen 9000, Ryzen AI 300, new Ryzen 5000XT for AM4 and X870 boards

At Computex 2024, AMD presented two Zen 5 processor families: the desktop Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 Granite Ridge along with X870 and X870E boards for them and other AM5 chips, the laptop Ryzen AI 300 and two new Ryzen 5000XT for AM4. The company also showed processors for servers and artificial intelligence, as well as a new professional graphics card.

AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 Granite Ridge desktop processors

AMD has introduced the third generation of processors for the AM5 socket — Ryzen 9000 chips, codenamed Granite Ridge, based on the latest Zen 5 architecture. The processors consist of a maximum of two chips, each with up to 8 cores. The new generation retains the maximum configuration of 16 cores and 32 threads — unlike Intel Core Ultra 200 Arrow Lake processors.

AMD Ryzen 9000 lineup

Ryzen 9 9950X with 16 cores, TDP 170 W and up to 5.7 GHz

Ryzen 9 9900X — 12 cores, TDP 120 W, up to 5.6 GHz

Ryzen 7 9700X — 8 cores, TDP 65 W, up to 5.5 GHz

Ryzen 5 9600X — 6 cores, TDP 65 W, up to 5.4 GHz

This is the first wave of Zen 5 processors, and other models are expected. The AM5 socket remains unchanged, and Ryzen 9000 processors use the same I/O matrix. In addition to the new Zen 5 cores, the chips received some minor changes in the capacitor layout. Processors for the AM5 socket are expected to be available until at least 2027.

According to AMD’s benchmarks, the flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X is 4%-23% faster in games compared to the Intel Core i9-14900K. In productivity tests, the 9950X demonstrates an even greater advantage, outperforming the i9-14900K by 7%-56%. AMD claims a 16% increase in IPC (instructions per clock cycle) over the Zen 4, based on a geometric average across games and performance benchmarks. The largest improvement is observed in the Geekbench 5.4 AES test, and the smallest in Far Cry 6.

The chips have double the L2 to L1 bandwidth and double the performance in AI and AVX-512 workloads. AMD is also increasing the memory interface speed from 5200 MT/s to 5600 MT/s.

AMD has announced that the Ryzen 9000 series will be released on July 31. After that, the 9000X3D series is expected to follow, which will also be released after Intel Core Ultra 200 processors. AMD has not yet announced the price of the new processors.

Processors for laptops AMD Ryzen AI 300 Zen 5 RDNA 3.5 Strix Point

Only 20 months after introducing a new processor naming scheme, AMD is changing it again for Ryzen AI 300 processors, codenamed Strix Point, based on the Zen 5 architecture.

These chips feature RDNA 3.5 graphics and AMD’s XDNA 2 AI accelerator. The company claims that XDNA2 is the fastest of all known AI processors for PCs, including Qualcomm Snapdragon X (45 TOPS) and Intel Lunar Lake (40-45 TOPS) with 50 TOPS performance.

AMD unveiled only two Ryzen AI 300s AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 — 10 cores (4 Zen5 + 6 Zen5c), 34 MB, 5.0 GHz, AMD Radeon 880M

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 — 12 cores (4x Zen5 + 8 Zen5c), 36 MB, 5.1 GHz, AMD Radeon 890M The new series will feature up to 12 Zen 5 cores, a combination of Zen 5 and denser Zen 5c cores, and up to 16 RDNA 3.5 compute units operating at 2.9 GHz — all on a single monolithic chip manufactured on TSMC’s 4 nm process. In addition, AMD is introducing a new brand of processor-integrated graphics cards — Radeon 880M and 890M. Both processors offer 16 lines of PCI Express 4.0, as well as two USB4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, four USB 2.0, and support for DDR5-5600 and LPDDR5x-7500 memory.

AMD claims that its processors will outperform Intel’s flagship Meteor Lake processor, the Core Ultra 9 185H, by 36% in gaming performance. The 7040 and 8040 processor families consisted of nine models, so the two new Ryzen AI 300 models are just the beginning. The first laptops with Ryzen AI 300 processors will be unveiled today and will be available next quarter.

New AMD Ryzen 5000XT processors for AM4

AMD continues to support the AM4 platform in 2024, which competes with the previous generation Intel Raptor Lake. The company has already developed 145 processor models for AM4. The platform is showing stable sales in regions such as China and Latin America, where DDR4 prices are lower and AM4 motherboards are more affordable than AM5.

The two new Ryzen 5000XT processors for AM4 feature Zen 3 architecture and are manufactured on TSMC’s 7 nm process technology. The older Ryzen 9 5900XT has 16 cores, 32 4.8 GHz threads, 105 W TDP, and 72 MB of L2+L3 cache — its performance should be almost identical to the 5950X. The Ryzen 7 5800XT has 8 cores and 16 threads, also 4.8 GHz and 105 W TDP, but only 36 MB of cache. The processors now come with a Wraith Prism cooler.

In AMD Ryzen 9 benchmarks, the 5900XT is on par or slightly better than the Core i7-13700K in some games, while the 5800XT is similarly opposed to the Core i5-13600KF in other games.

AMD X870 and X870E chipsets for Ryzen 9000

AMD has introduced new chipsets for the next-generation AMD Ryzen 9000 processors. The X870 and X870E system logic is compatible with existing Ryzen 7000 and 8000 processors, and previous motherboards will also support the new processors. Support is expected for new AMD chips that will appear for the AM5 socket.

AMD is promising support for USB 4.0, PCIe Gen5 and NVMe graphics cards on the X870E and X870 boards. The new chipsets support the faster AMD EXPO — 8000 MT/s DDR5 memory overclocking profile, according to Gigabyte. It seems that the difference between the regular and Extreme (E) versions is the higher number of ports.

AMD has lifted the embargo on X870 motherboards, which are now being demonstrated by board partners at Computex 2024.

