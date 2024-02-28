The first trailer for F1 24 — racing game will be released on May 31

EA Sports showed the first trailer for F1 24, as well as said the game’s release date at the end of May. The trailer footage doesn’t show any changes in the series, just alternating between racing track footage and stylized ones.

The new version of the racing game will be released on May 31 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, via EA App, Epic Games Store and Steam. In addition, EA has also announced that F1 23 pre-order players will be able to take part in Time Trial challenges in the new 2024 cars ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

For a limited time, owners of any of the F1 2021, F1 22 or F1 23 versions will receive a 15% discount when pre-ordering F1 24 Champions Edition, which will allow them to play 3 days earlier and receive several in-game bonuses. Pre-orderers will also receive McLaren and Alpine 2023 F1 liveries that will be easily transferred to F1 24.