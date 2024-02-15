The Information: ChatGPT creators are developing a competitor to Google’s search engine — based on Microsoft Bing

It seems that OpenAI is developing its own search engine with artificial intelligence.

According to The Information, which cites its own unnamed sources, the new product may be partially based on Microsoft’s Bing search engine (Microsoft is the largest OpenAI’s investor with billions in deposits).

It is unclear whether the new search product will be separated from ChatGPT — the OpenAI chatbot.

The development puts OpenAI in direct competition with Google search and follows Microsoft’s attempt to improve its Bing search engine with AI technologies. However, judging by recent data, it hasn’t helped — its share of the search engine market increased by only 1% during this time.

Last year, CEO Satya Nadella praised the potential of Bing’s AI. After the launch, he called Google an 800-pound gorilla in search and said that he wanted everyone to know that Microsoft had made its main competitor «dance».

Google, meanwhile, has announced that changed the name of her chatbot Bard to Gemini and launched its most powerful large language model, Gemini Ultra 1.0 (priced at UAH 909.99 per month).