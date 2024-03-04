The Intel Core i9-14900KS processor requires a higher voltage to reach 6.2 GHz, and the PBP reaches 150 W

The new Intel Core i9-14900KS processor is expected to go on sale around mid-March. However, it is obvious that some retailers are not waiting for the end of the official sales embargo, as photos of the boxes and the processors themselves can already be found online.

Core i9-14900KS is a 24-core processor for the LGA1700 platform. It has 8 productive cores (P-Core) and 16 efficient cores (E-Core). The KS suffix stands for Special Edition, which in this case means higher clock speeds and increased power consumption.

The new processor will be able to reach 6.2 GHz in automatic overclocking mode (6.0 GHz for the previous top-of-the-line Core i9-14900K model). However, this required an increase in the operating voltage of the chip. The new data shows that Intel Core i9-14900KS needs 1.498 V to reach 6.2 GHz. At the same time, the Processor Base Power has increased from 125 W to 150 W.

Someone has already gotten their hands on the new Intel Core i9-14900KS processor and conducted some tests with it. It looks like the chip needs a new BIOS to fully unleash its potential, but the user has already managed to achieve a P-core SP (Silicon Prediction) score of 120 and an E-Core SP score of 67. For comparison, extensive testing using the same methodology shows that the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF have P-Core SP scores of 99.4 and 108.6, respectively. The E-Core SP value of the 14900KS was worse than that of the K and KF versions, which scored an average of 81.7 and 81 points. New processor test results are expected soon.

