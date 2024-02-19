The Intuitive Machines lunar vehicle has sent home its first images from space

Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C spacecraft, which was sent into space on February 15, has sent back the first incredible images of the Earth. It took them before it moved far from the planet on its way to the Moon. Earlier, the company confirmed that the spacecraft is «in excellent condition».

Intuitive Machines has shared the first batch of images from the IM-1 mission, received on February 16. Along with a view of the Earth and some partial selfies of the Nova-C lander, nicknamed Odysseus, the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket can also be seen falling in the distance after liftoff.

Intuitive Machines successfully transmitted its first IM-1 mission images to Earth on February 16, 2024. The images were captured shortly after separation from @SpaceX's second stage on Intuitive Machines’ first journey to the Moon under @NASA's CLPS initiative. pic.twitter.com/9LccL6q5tF — Intuitive Machines (@Int_Machines) February 17, 2024

Odysseus will soon approach the Moon and attempt to land on the Earth’s satellite on February 22. So far, the mission is going according to plan. The team has posted a series of posts on X (Twitter) confirming that the lander has passed some key milestones before landing, including engine startup. According to Intuitive Machines, this was the first-ever ignition of a liquid methane and liquid oxygen engine in space.