The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are likely to have two new colors — Desert Yellow/Desert Titanium and Cement Gray/Titanium Gray.

According to the latest leak, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in two new colors called Desert Yellow/Desert Titanium and Cement Gray/Titanium Gray.

The information appeared through the X Majin Blue account:

Desert Yellow/Desert Titanium, similar to the gold iPhone 14 Pro, but deeper and heavier.

Cement Gray/Titanium Gray — a shade of the legendary space gray, similar to the one used in the iPhone 6. Other possible colors are also under discussion.

Cement Gray (Titanium Gray) a shade of space gray similar to that used on iPhone 6. Other… pic.twitter.com/BWlYwAquS8 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 19, 2024

It seems that Apple has not yet decided on the final names for any of the colors, so it will be able to use the reaction to the leak to choose from two versions of each of them. However, even the author himself emphasizes that this is a rumor and should be treated as such. He has heard of other options, but they sounded too unrealistic.

Apple usually releases the iPhone Pro in four colors, and white and black are the main ones, it seems that the Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium variants from the iPhone 15 Pro generation may disappear.