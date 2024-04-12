80% of parents in the UK believe that smartphones are «harmful» for children and young people, and 58% support their ban.

Two months ago, the UK government published guidelines on the use of mobile phones in local schools after a number of polls showed that society strongly supports such decisions.

«We would like to see a law introduced where only those aged 16 and over can use phones,» Esther Gay, the mother of 16-year-old transgender Brianna, who was brutally murdered by her peers last year, told the BBC. Killers like was reported were fascinated by videos of real-life torture on the darknet.

The Guardian writes reported that British ministers are now considering a ban on the sale of smartphones to people under 16. However, no official statements have been made yet.

«We do not comment on speculation. Our commitment to making the UK the safest place for children to go online is unwavering, as demonstrated by our landmark Children’s Online Safety Act,» a government spokesman said.

According to the March survey Parentkind which covered 2,496 parents of school-age children in England, found that 58% of respondents believe that the government should ban smartphones for children under the age of 16. In addition, more than four out of five parents believe that smartphones are «harmful» for children and young people.