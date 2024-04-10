Zoomers love iPhone and Apple Watch, but rarely use Apple Music and Apple TV+

According to the new Piper Sandler’s report, 85% of teenagers in the US have an iPhone and are not going to change it to another brand.

34% of teenagers surveyed use Apple Watch, which is similar to the report from last fall. At the same time, the intention to buy an Apple smartwatch has increased among buzzers — 13% plan to buy a device within the next 6 months.

In general, only 39.4% of teens use smartwatches — so Apple Watch has an undeniable lead here.

The most popular music service among teens is Spotify — it is used by almost two-thirds of respondents, while only 30% use Apple Music.

The Apple TV+ service is not in great demand among the teenage audience, with less than 5% of respondents watching it daily. For comparison: Netflix is chosen daily by 30% of teens — and almost the same number use YouTube.

Apple Pay has become the most popular payment platform among Zoomers — 44% have used it in the past month. At the same time, Cash and Venmo are preferred for peer-to-peer money transfers.

Piper Sandler surveyed 6,020 teens in 47 US states in the spring of 2024.

The dominance of Apple products among teenagers is one of the indicators that the US Department of Justice is focusing on in its antitrust lawsuit against the company. Lawyers suggest that the popularity of its products causes social problems for teenagers and pressure to use only Apple devices.

Source: MacRumors