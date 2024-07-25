The Kyiv police spent ₴5 thousand to expose the OnlyFans model and fine it ₴35 thousand

Law enforcement officers conducted an operational purchase of content on the OnlyFans platform to prove the model’s guilt in the production and sale of pornographic materials.

According to the case file, the girl registered on the OnlyFans platform, where she published explicit content — pornographic photos and videos of herself for a fee. The court’s decision states that the accused acted «contrary to the requirements of Articles 1, 2 of the Law of Ukraine “On Protection of Public Morality”», which establish the legal framework for protecting society from the distribution of pornographic products. Details of the case published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

In order to prove the model’s guilt, law enforcement officers made a quick purchase, purchasing 8 photos and 11 videos of the girl. UAH 5110 was transferred to the model’s account for this content.

The court found the girl guilty and sentenced her to a fine of 2,100 non-taxable minimum incomes, which is UAH 35,700. In addition, she will be charged with the procedural costs of conducting examinations in the amount of UAH 9844.64 in favor of the state.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak commented this situation in his Telegram channel:

«I understand the case was investigated by the police. Ok, I see that some of their employees have a lot of time and extra money for “control purchases”. Now we are reviewing the 24th budget — it is clear who needs to cut it».

It’s worth noting that despite legal restrictions, the OnlyFans platform generates significant revenue. According to Zhelezniak, last year alone, Ukraine officially received from OnlyFans taxes in the amount of USD 1.3 million.