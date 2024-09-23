«The Lord of the Rings» met Stardew Valley — Tales of the Shire hobbit game will be released in March

Elves, orcs, Sauron, and more «The Lord of the Rings» — somewhere far away. Tales of the Shire, a simulator of the peaceful life of hobbits, will be released in the spring of 2025.

On Hobbit Day (September 22), publisher Private Division and developer Weta Workshop announced the release date of the life simulator Tales of the Shire. The game will be released on March 2-5 next year on PC, Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available on Netflix Games. The release was originally scheduled for this fall.

Weta Workshop has a wealth of experience in it comes down to «The Lord of the Rings». The company was responsible for the effects in the Peter Jackson trilogy, along with a subsidiary that dealt with digital effects. In 2014, Weta opened a video game development department, but Tales of the Shire is its first major game.

Tales of the Shire — «a cozy game where you are a hobbit». It is based on cooking and a wide range of household mini-games. Hobbits have a lot to do in it, from fishing and searching for food to gardening and personalizing their homes. Unfortunately, there is no indication of a multiplayer mode in the game.

