Return to Middle Earth: Embracer Group is actively developing new games «The Lord of the Rings»

Embracer Group, rights holder on «The Lord of the Rings», has announced the development of several new games based on the Tolkien universe.

«We are actively testing and prototyping several new game concepts, exploring a wide range of immersive and authentic game mechanics in the world of Middle-earth. We believe that deep and early engagement with the community is key to creating experiences that truly resonate», — wrote Embracer Group in the financial report.

One of the projects Embracer is working on is a new MMO game in the Middle-earth universe, which is being developed in collaboration with Amazon Games. In addition, Tales of the Shire is due out this year, which promises a cozy atmosphere. Lee Hinchard, the head of the «Lord of the Rings» department at Embracer, previously expressed hope for the revival of games based on this franchise.

Over the years, the franchise has created many cult games based on the «Lord of the Rings». The early games based on the movies were especially well received, as well as the newer Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War. Lego Lord of the Rings and Lego The Hobbit have become popular among younger audiences.

However, not all projects were successful. The game The Lord of the Rings: Gollumwhich was released in 2023, received very low critical acclaim. After that, the developers of Daedalic Entertainment canceled the next planned game behind «The Lord of the Rings» and announced about stopping game development altogether.

In addition to video games, Embracer is working with Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema on several upcoming movies. Among them are — «The hunt for Golum», which will be directed by Andy Serkis, known for his role as Gollum in the original Peter Jackson trilogy.

