«The Lord of the Rings»: The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria will be released on Steam and Xbox with a discount and update

The crafting and survival game The Lord of the Rings: The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria / «The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria» will be available on Steam and Xbox Series X/S on August 27 at a reduced price for a limited time.

Developed by indie studio Free Range Games and published by North Beach Games, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria was released on PC on the Epic Games Store in October 2023 and then released on PS5 last December.

The release of the game on Steam and Xbox Series X/S will be accompanied by the launch of The Golden Update, which will introduce unified play between all platforms and a new «Sandbox» mode, among other features.

The «Sandbox» mode was in beta on EGS and is now fully launched on all platforms. It allows you to utilize the full potential of the procedural generation system, where the game is generated using a wide range of random initial values. Each playthrough has the potential for significant changes in difficulty, and the layouts are very diverse.

New armor and weapons have also been added to the game. There are a total of 14 new weapons and armor types, including the Wolfskin Hat, Gondorian Shield, Hazard Halberd, and more. These items can only be found in sandbox mode, but can be transferred to the player’s campaign if the dwarf is equipped with the items when moving.

«The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria tells the story of the dwarves who embark on a new adventure to recapture their legendary home, Moria under the Misty Mountains», — the official game description says. «No two adventures unfold in the procedurally generated dwarven kingdom of Moria, and each expedition can be completed either alone or online with partners. Players can mine for fossils to create more equipment and resources, but be careful, mining creates noise, and the noise created in the quiet depths awakens the dangers below: where there is a knock, there is a fight. Unearth the secrets of the legendary mountains, mine precious metals, scrape to survive, and fight unspeakable forces to learn the secret of the Shadow that hides within».

After the release, the game will cost only $19.99 for some time.

