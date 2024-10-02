«The Mandalorian and Grog» may be the beginning of a new trilogy «Star Wars»

Actor Giancarlo Esposito spoke about this.

Because planned movie director Charmaine Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey «has been postponed», the only thing keeping Lucasfilm afloat right now is the success of their Disney Plus show «The Mandalorian». So it’s no surprise that Lucasfilm decided to put all their chips on the «Mandalorian» movie.

According to one of the show’s stars, Giancarlo Esposito, «Mandalorian and Grog» is planned as a trilogy of films, or even more. «The Mandalorian», three seasons of which have been released on Disney Plus, is a very popular show, and Lucasfilm is now counting on its streaming audience to go see the movie in theaters.

Pedro Pascal returns as the main character, bounty hunter Dean Jarin. He is joined by Sigourney Weaver in an as-yet-undisclosed role, and Jon Favreau will take the director’s chair. The premiere of «Mandalorian and Grog» is scheduled for May 22, 2026 (in Ukraine — May 21).

Jon Favreau previously shared his thoughts on the project: «I am passionate about storytelling in the rich universe that George Lucas has created. The idea of showing the adventures of the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grog on the big screen is very inspiring to me».

Source: World of Reel