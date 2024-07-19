News Movie 07-19-2024 at 09:42 comment views icon

The miniseries «The Lady in the Lake» — a thriller with reporter Natalie Portman investigating mysterious murders, was released on Apple TV+

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

The miniseries «The Lady in the Lake» — a thriller with reporter Natalie Portman investigating mysterious murders, was released on Apple TV+

The series «The Lady in the Lake» is based on real events described in the novel by Laura Lippman.

The series is set in Baltimore in the 1960s, when local reporter Maddie Schwartz leaves her husband for a career and decides to investigate two mysterious murders on her own 11-year-old Jewish girl Tessa Fine and 33-year-old Cleo Sherwood, who fought for the rights of black people.

The main roles were taken by Natalie Portman (the actress’s television debut in the lead role) and Moses Ingram («Obi-Wan Kenobi»)and directed by Alma Har’el.

Currently available on Apple TV+ available the first two episodes «Lady in the Lake» (with Ukrainian subtitles) — the rest of the seven episodes will be released every Friday.

The most interesting new series of July 2024

Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send