The Ministry of Defense announced the number of people eligible for conscription through «Reserve+»

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that among those who updated their data on May 18, one million and one hundred thousand people were eligible for conscription.

About this said spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Senior Lieutenant Dmytro Lazutkin, on Army TV.

Specifically, he is talking about those who may be mobilized.

«This is important information, because there are many reservists, many who are eligible for deferment. That is, a million and a hundred thousand can be mobilized and, accordingly, join the ranks of the Defense Forces»,” the military explained.

According to Lazutkin, 1.78 million Ukrainians have updated their data through «Reserve+». In total, about 2.3 million Ukrainians have updated their data.

«It is clear that in the coming days they will not be able to help those servicemen who are defending our country, but in the long run it is very important because it is about improving military records. The country needs to know who it can count on to defend itself»,” the spokesman said.

Also note that in the application for accounting for persons liable for military service «Reserve+» will appear New features — the ability to make inquiries to other registries, feedback from the Ministry of Defense, and a simplified recruitment process.