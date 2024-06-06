News Games 06-06-2024 at 11:40 comment views icon

The most expensive in the world: a skin for a Counter-Strike slot machine sold for $1 million

The AK-47 assault rifle skin from Counter-Strike has become the most expensive skin for the game ever sold publicly. It is not the first timeThe first Counter-Strike skin to cost more than $1 million.

Journalist Jake Lucky reported on X Twitter about the sale of the StatTrak Factory New AK-47 in Blue Gem pattern 661 skin. He noted that the price was more than $1 million, but did not specify it. The unique skin was introduced in CS:GO in 2013, and no one had seen the Factory New variant in the game before this year. Earlier, streamers and Counter-Strike players estimated that its sale price could be up to $1 million. The last time StarTrak 661 was sold was in 2022, when the Minimal Wear version of the skin cost $400 thousand.

Kotaku notesThe value is largely due to the Blue Gem skin color, which gives the AK-47 a shiny blue metallic look. Blue Gem skins have long been the rarest and, consequently, the most expensive skins in Counter-Strike. Previously, the owner of the Blue Gem knife turned down an offer worth approximately $1.5 million, making it the most expensive Counter-Strike skin available by estimated value.


