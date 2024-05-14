The new iPad Air and iPad Pro have a new menu «Battery Status» with a count of the number of cycles and a charge limit of 80%.

The new Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets have a new menu in the settings section «Battery Status», which contains options that were once limited to iPhone 15 models.

So, the «Settings» ➝ «Battery» section now contains a new «Battery Status» menu that displays the «Battery Status» option (with a type value of «Normal»), maximum capacity, number of cycles, and an 80% optimal charge limit. Users can also see details about when the battery was manufactured and when it was first used.

The code, which was previously found in the beta version of iPadOS 17.5, referred to the menu «Battery Status». It was assumed that this innovation would be limited to new iPad models. It is noteworthy that reading the number of cycles and the ability to more strictly prevent charging over 80% have been exclusive features of the iPhone 15 series so far, and they are also not available on older versions of the iPhone.

The 80% limit is different from the Optimized Battery Charging feature on previous iPhone models, which intelligently postpones charging over 80% until a more appropriate time by learning your device’s daily charging trends. When the 80% hard limit is enabled, iPad will never charge above that percentage except in rare circumstances to «maintain accurate battery health estimates». Apple says that reducing the time it takes for the battery to be fully charged can reduce wear and tear on the battery and extend its life.

Source: macrumors