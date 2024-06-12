The new tragedy of Westeros: «House of the Dragon» will get a «very violent» episode that will try to surpass the Red Wedding

The second season of «Dragon’s Den» will be released on June 16 and will bring one of the most violent moments of the «Game of Thrones» universe.The continuation of the story involves the episode «Blood and Cheese» / Blood and Cheese, which will tell the story of two criminals hired by Reynira’s supporters to to take revenge on her half-brother Aegon II (they eventually captured his wife and two sons, killing one in front of his mother). Journalists Games Radar asked showrunner of «Dragon’s Den» Ryan Condal if this moment could surpass the Red Wedding — the scene in «Game of Thrones» in which Caitlin, Rob Stark and his pregnant wife were stabbed to death

«I deny the comparison a bit. It is certainly a shocking moment. But the reason why the Red Wedding was great was that it was shocking because eliminated two stars of the series after the death of Ned Stark himself. Nothing beats».

Kondahl adds that the creators of «Dragon’s Den» have to constantly be in the shadow of «Game of Thrones»:

«Everyone is thinking — where is your Red Wedding and who is your Cersei? And that’s why we are constantly in the shadow of this great original series. At the end of the day, we’re just trying to tell our story».

Regarding the episode «Blood and Cheese» Kondal notes:

«This particular event has its place in the narrative, and of course it is shocking. But in fact, it’s a way to add drama and show how terrible war can be and how quickly things can get out of hand, especially in such medieval periods».

The second season of the series «Dragon’s Den» starts on June 16 — on HBO and Max (in Ukraine it will be available on Megogo). Several specialized publications have already had a chance to watch the sequel before the premiere — and gave it a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, noting «the perfect combination of intrigue, action and lust».