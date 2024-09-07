The petition to revive Concord has been signed by 1300 people — more than at the peak of the game on Steam

The Games section is published with the support of ?

An online petition for the re-release of Sony’s failed shooter Concord has gained more than 1300 signatures, surpassing the peak number of players on Steam.

Sony suspends operation of Concord servers two weeks after the release. This heroic shooter game, released on August 23, was a real disappointment despite the company’s significant investment.

Immediately after the game closes a petition was launched titled «We were all busy that weekend — please release Concord again». It quickly gained popularity, collecting over 1300 signatures. This is more than the peak number of simultaneous players Concord on Steam — about 700 people.

However, most of the signatories do not want the game to return. The comments under the petition are full of irony and trolling. People come up with funny reasons why they missed the release.

One user wrote: «I’ve been waiting for this game for so long, but I accidentally got diarrhea during launch and sat on the toilet for two weeks straight». Another subscriber suggested that Sony release the shooter again so that it would not be closed after another failure.

Despite the petition, it is unlikely that Concord will ever return. Fortunately for Sony, their other game — Astro Bot — demonstrates significantly better results.

