Failure of the Year: Sony’s shooter Concord peaks at 697 simultaneous players, gets devastating reviews and low sales

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Concord, the latest shooter from Sony and the debut project of Firewalk Studios, became a massive failure just a week after its release. The number of players and buyers is extremely low.

Concord was released on August 23, 2024 for PlayStation 5 and PC. The shooter gives players a variety of heroes with special abilities to choose from and sends them into 5-on-5 matches in various modes. Despite Sony’s high hopes for the game, the reality is dire. According to SteamDBSince its release, Concord has only had up to 697 simultaneous players and about a hundred normally. Ironic for a game that you need to find company for matches…

PS5 players, of course, are not included in SteamDB’s statistics. But with a rating of 62 on Metascore and a user rating of 1.8 based on 694 reviews, it’s unlikely that the PS5’s performance is much better.

The decision to offer Concord for $40 (1199₴) has been sharply criticized by gamers — competitive hero shooters like Apex Legends or Overwatch 2 can be played for free. The character design was considered unattractive by many, but the worst criticism came from the game’s political and ideological overtones.

Sales are also poor, at least as of August 26. Analyst Simon Carless, author of the GameDiscover.co newsletter, estimates that Concord’s total sales are only about 10 thousand copies on Steam and 15 thousand on PlayStation.

Apex Legends had 624 thousand simultaneous players at its peak. The older game Team Fortress 2 still has 50-60 thousand active players New Deadlock game from Valve has a peak of more than 160 thousand players. Barring a miracle, Concord may be the first and last project for Firewalk Studios.

Sources: Notebookcheck, IGN

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.