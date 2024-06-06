The Rada decided to punish writing scientific papers with the help of ChatGPT

The Verkhovna Rada passes in the first reading a bill on academic integrity — there will be penalties for writing scientific papers with artificial intelligence and plagiarism in scientific activities.

According to the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, persons who have plagiarized their works may be offered to voluntarily renounce the awarded academic degree or academic title.

For students, it is established that each learning task must be completed independentlyexcept when its performance involves the participation of several persons or the rules for performing the relevant tasks allow receiving assistance from other persons, using auxiliary materials and tools, the Internet, etc.

It is determined that a person may not be considered an author of an academic work if it is formed (generated) at the request of a person by a computer program in an automatic mode.

If parts generated by computer programs are used in an academic work, this fact must be indicated by the author with an indication of the method of generation or a link to the relevant computer program or its description.

Each educational institution, research institution is obliged to have a system of ensuring academic integrity defined by its internal acts.

What awaits violators?