The second «Dune» increased its global box office to $660 million, strengthening its position as the «richest» film of 2024

The movie has long surpassed the first part in terms of global earnings and has become the biggest hit in Timothy Chalamet’s career.

Over the weekend, Dune: Part Two» left the top five at the domestic box office for the first time, but earned $7 million — with $11 million in foreign earnings for the sequel to the sci-fi epic reached $660 million.

It is worth reminding that in just 3 weeks of release, the second installment surpassed its predecessor’s total global gross of $407.5 million, and in just 10 days — the national gross (however, the first installment was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, so ticket sales were somewhat suppressed by the online release). At this point, the series is officially joined the billionaire franchise club and Denis Villeneuve is already preparing to surpass these achievements — the director is working on the development of the third part which, as he noted earlier, should be the final one.

«Godzilla & Kong: The New Empire» dominated the North American box office with $31.7 million, outpacing debutants — films «Mankind» and «The First Omen» — despite a 60% drop in ticket sales. To date, Adam Wingard’s film, which unites two giant monsters to save the planet, has earned $361 million worldwide.

«The First Omen» was primarily created for Hulu, but moved to theaters due to its financial benefits. The horror film from director Arkasha Stevenson cost $30 million to make, so there are no extraordinary earning goals — it currently has a box office of $17.4 million.