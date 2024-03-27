Timothée Chalamet signs multi-year deal with Warner Bros. following success of «Dune» and «Wonky»

The agreement provides for Shalame’s participation in the studio’s projects as an actor and producer.

Musical «Wonka»starring Timothee Chalamet as the legendary chocolatier, since its debut in December earned $632 million worldwide. And at the end of February, the actor returned to the big screen as Paul Atrid in the second part «Dunes» — at the moment, the film is still being broadcast in theaters, but it has already surpassed the achievements of the first part with $575 million in box office receipts.

According to Warner Bros., Chalamet became the first actor in four decades to star in two of the highest-grossing films in the United States in the last eight months.

According to Variety, the success of the films and the subsequent deal will significantly enrich the actor — he earned more than $8 million for «Wonka» alone.

«Over the past few years, we have admired not only Timothy’s dedication to his craft, which is evident in the range and depth of his various roles, but also his unwavering commitment to giving 100% of his time and attention to every project at Warner Bros. and elsewhere,» said Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy. «His work on the campaigns for «Dune» and «Wonka» — speaks for itself».

According to the agreement, Chalamet can make films elsewhere, but Warner Bros. will have the right to be the first to finance his potential projects.

The 28-year-old American-French actor has starred in the Oscar-nominated «Call Me by Your Name», «Bird Lady», «Little Women» and «Dune», and produced Luca Guadagnino’s romantic horror film «Bones and All» and the James Mangold biopic about Bob Dylan «A Complete Unknown» (still under construction).