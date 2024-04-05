Denis Villeneuve is already working on «Dune 3», and next he wants to direct «Nuclear War: The Screenplay»

Legendary will continue to work with the director after the success of «Dune» — the second part of the film, which adapts the novel by Frank Herbert, has earned $631.2 million at the box office.

According to Variety, the film company has acquired the rights to adapt the New York Times bestselling non-fiction book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annie Jacobsen. The book explores the scenario of what would happen in the event of a nuclear war and is based on dozens of new exclusive interviews with military and civilian experts who created the weapons.

Denis Villeneuve is in talks to participate in the project as a producer and director. Jacobsen herself is also known as a screenwriter and television producer, with the series «Jack Ryan» among her credits.

Meanwhile, Legendary and Villeneuve’s previous work — «Dune: Part Two» — is still raking in the cash at the box office. So far, the film has earned $631.2 million worldwide and is currently considered the highest-grossing film of 2024. The first part was released back in 2021, grossed $407.5 million and received 10 «Oscar» nominations (including six wins).

The third installment of the «Dune Messiah» series is currently in development — Legendary, although it does not name a launch date, plans to release it before the film adaptation of Jacobsen’s book. In December, Villeneuve said that script of the third part «almost ready»and in February he clarified that it will be the final game in the series

According to the original work by Frank Herbert, the action of the third part begins in the 13th year of Paul Atrid’s reign as Emperor, when a conspiracy is being prepared against him.