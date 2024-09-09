The second season of «Arkane» will be released on Netflix in Ukrainian dubbing

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The first season of «Arkane», based on the game League Of Legends, was named the best animated series of 2021, and the second season will debut in November.

The latest trailer, in addition to the original version from Netflix, received a video with Ukrainian dubbing on the Filmova channel — and thus the series itself will finally be available in Ukrainian (we are talking about the second season, but it is possible that dubbing will appear in the first season as well).

«Arkane» — is an animated series based on the League Of Legends universe. It takes place in two fictional cities, the aristocratic Piltover and Zaun, with underground slums inhabited by the poor and criminals. An unsuccessful laboratory robbery in the former leads to a return to the world of forbidden magic. The plot of the second (and last, as it was reported in June) of the season will be devoted to «the escalation of the conflict» between the two cities.

The series was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, and the voice actors include Hayley Stenfeld, Ella Purnell, Reed Shannon, Amira Vann, Mick Wingert and others. The Ukrainian dubbing features the voice of Antonina Khyzhnyak (Motrya from «Spymytas Kaidash»).

