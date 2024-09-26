The second season of The Last Of Us will have «an important backstory» that was not in the game, — Neil Druckmann

Neil Druckmann, creator of The Last Of Us («The Last of Us») and head of Naughty Dog, shared interesting information about the upcoming second season of the TV series.

Druckmann said:

«There’s something about this season that I’m really looking forward to — things we’ve been hinting at. One episode in particular comes to mind. I think the fans of the game will be excited because it really tells a lot about the backstory of this important character. We didn’t have the opportunity to do that in the game».

Neil also emphasized that such additional elements enrich the experience for both the viewers of the series and the players.

«If you get to know both versions, they become richer for each other,» he added.

Druckmann also noted that the series’ team strives to find a balance between being faithful to the original material and creating new content.

«Our goal is to tell the best story possible. We look at the game’s content and determine what can be adapted without changes and where we can expand the world,» he explained.

The second season of The Last Of Us is planned to be released in 2025. It will be based on The Last of Us Part II, but, as we can see, it will have its own unique elements. In the first season, the creators of the series also showed something that was not in the game: the love story of «survivalist» Bill and his partner Frank, which caused a negative reaction from fans.

Earlier this year, Neil Druckmann on Naughty Dog’s YouTube channel suddenly said, that The Last of Us Part 3 may well be in development.