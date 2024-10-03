The second season «The Lord of the Rings» 55 million viewers in a month — but the first season started better

Amazon has released data on the audience of the second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power», which was watched by 55 million viewers in 34 days after the premiere.

Despite this impressive figure, the growth rate of the second season’s audience lag behind the first. Earlier, Amazon reported that the premiere episode of the first season in a day watched by 25 million viewers.

According to data Nielsen Streaming Top 10, the second season of «The Rings of Power» debuted with one billion minutes viewed. This is less than the 1.3 billion minutes of the first season, despite the fact that the current figure takes into account views of both seasons and the length of new episodes is longer.

During Amazon’s presentation in London, studio head Jennifer Salke said that the total audience of the first season of «The Lord of the Rings» has exceeded 150 million viewers in two years since its premiere.

Earlier, Amazon said that the first four episodes of the second season 40 million viewers watched in 11 days. The company does not disclose the methodology for counting views, so it is difficult to estimate how much of the season these viewers have watched. Amazon also emphasizes the considerable popularity of «The Rings of Power» outside the United States, although it does not provide specific figures to support this claim.

