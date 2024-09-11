The series «The Lord of the Rings» has collected 40 million views in 11 days — and this is far from a record

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The second season of The Lord of the Rings continues its «heavy» march on Prime Video, lagging far behind the first season in views.

According to Amazon (via Deadline), the first four episodes of the second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» were watched by 40 million viewers in 11 days. The show took first place in the global Prime Video rankings and became one of the top 5 TV seasons on the platform. At the same time, if we compare the views with the first season —, everything does not look so perfect. The latter gathered 25 million viewers in just one day, when the first two episodes debuted (Amazon does not provide such statistics for the second season).

Third-party TV measurement companies reported that the audience of the series «Lord of the Rings» on the debut weekend dropped by 50% compared to the first season. However, it should be noted that this situation is not new for TV show extensions — second season «Dragon’s Den» ditto experienced a 22% drop during the premiere, but the views equalized closer to the final

It’s also worth mentioning that the first season of «Rings of Power», despite record-breaking debut viewership, faced an audience exodus at the end — it was reported that only 37% of the audience watched it to the end (which looked too tragic for potentially «the most expensive series» in history, worth almost half a billion dollars).

The action of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» takes place thousands of years before the events of «The Hobbit» and «The Lord of the Rings» — in the second era of Middle Earth, when Sauron and the elves created the rings of power and then secretly forged the One Ring to rule the rest.

The first season is currently streaming on Prime Video and four episodes of the second season are available — the fifth will be released on September 12.

