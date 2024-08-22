The second season «The Lord of the Rings» is almost like a Peter Jackson trilogy: 1500 orcs in makeup and an actor who forges real rings

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Has Celebrembor learned to forge rings? Watch out, Amazon, you’re playing with fire.

The second season of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» from Amazon Prime Video is impressive in its scope. According to by Nerdist that visited the set, the new episodes involved more than 1500 actors in full orc makeup. This demonstrates the ambitiousness of the project and its approach to the scale of the «Lord of the Rings» Peter Jackson movie trilogy.

Charles Edwards, who plays the role of the elven blacksmith Celebrimbor, approached his role with special responsibility. The actor told Deadline that he even learned how to forge real rings.

Charles Edwards, who plays Lord Celebrimbor in #TheRingsOfPower, reveals how he took lessons in ring making to enable him to forge the Rings of Power in Season 2. He says that he did make “an actual” ring out of “cheap” metal that’s now tucked away at his home pic.twitter.com/iSvzwq1TDP — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 21, 2024

«I took a class and forged my own ring, which I keep at home. It’s not very decorative… I think it’s a low-quality metal, but I was just starting out,» Edwards said, adding that it was part of his preparation for the role.

Recently, the creators of the series released a new video that gives an idea of the upcoming events. It shows the interaction between Sauron and Adar. This is also the first opportunity to see Sam Heiseldine in the role of Adar, which he took over from Joseph Mole.

The second season of «The Lord of the Rings» will premiere on August 29. Viewers will be able to watch three episodes at once, and the rest will be released weekly. The series tells about the events of the Second Age of Middle-earth and is a prequel to the famous trilogy «The Lord of the Rings».

Source: Gamesradar

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.