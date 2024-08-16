Series «The Lord of the Rings» — Sauron is captured by Adar in the first excerpt of the second season

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

In an excerpt from the second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» Sauron, in the form of Galbrand, speaks to Adar as a prisoner. It’s unlikely that J.R.R. Tolkien could have imagined such a thing, but the plot is intriguing.

Halbrand tells Adar that Galadriel has asked for help from an unnamed wizard to create a dangerous weapon (which is described as being very similar to one of the rings of power). Adar threatens to torture him if he doesn’t find out more to protect the orcs.

Of course, it is known that Sauron is the creator of the One Ring; in this regard, the conversation seems to be the embodiment of some cunning plan of Sauron, which is still unknown. These are the first shots of Sam Heiseldine as Adar: he takes over the role from Joseph Mole. Fears that Geiseldine would not be able to cope with the task of the video seem to be dispelled.

It is known that in the new season, Adar will have a huge impact on the fate of Sauron. Earlier, showrunner Patrick McKay revealed one of the scenes: in it, Adar kills the incarnation of Sauron (or at least tries to do so).

Also, Charlie Vickers, who played the role of Sauron, said about his updated character in the form of Annatar. He talks about his connection to Galadriel and how Sauron never gave up hope of winning the elf over to his side.

In the final trailer of the season, which is dominated by the figure of Sauron, he and Galadriel meet in battle. Sauron says that «is holding back the storm», that Galadriel will be responsible for mass deaths. In it, Adar warns that eventually, Sauron’s eye will pierce the hole and the rest of him will enter».

The second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power», will be released on August 29 by Amazon Prime Video. The show will start with three episodes at once. No doubt, the series will have a lot of intrigue even for Tolkien fans.

