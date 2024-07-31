The second stage of the big summer sale in the PS Store — Baldur’s Gate 3, Helldivers 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and other 4000 games with up to -80%

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The PlayStation Store has expanded its summer sale, adding new attractive offers for gamers. The promotion started on July 17 and will last until August 14.

Among the most interesting offers of the second stage of the sale — 20% discount on the best game of 2023 Baldur’s Gate 3. Helldivers 2, which recently released also received the first —20% discount on the Super Citizen Edition.

A selection of games with discounts from the summer sale in the PS Store

The Last of Us Part II Remastered 1199₴ (-20%)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — 1724,25₴ (-25%)

God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition — 1715₴ (-34%)

HELLDIVERS™ 2 Super Citizen Edition — 1359₴ (-20%)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage — 714₴ (-50%)

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Deluxe — 1499₴ (-50%)

Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle — 791₴ (-67%)

Baldur’s Gate 3 — 1839₴ (-20%)

Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation®5) — 324₴ (-50%)

«Like a Dragon: Untold Riches» for PS4 & PS5 — 1299₴ (-35%)

It is worth noting that on August 1, some games from the first wave of the sale will lose their discounts. Therefore, gamers are advised not to delay their purchases if they find something interesting.

For the convenience of customers, PlayStation has created page, where all the promotional offers are collected. There you will find a complete list of games and apps that participate in the summer sale

