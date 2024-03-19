The second trailer of the movie «Furiosa: Mad Max. Saga» — a lot of plot

The second trailer of the film «Furiosa, full of plot details, has been released: Mad Max. The» Saga, which depicts the conflict between Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, and Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

From the black-and-white scene where little Furiosa grabs an apple that colors everything around her to the way she shaves her head to look like an older version of herself, played by Charlize Theron, you can get an idea of the protagonist’s origins.

Childhood ends when, when Dementus and his Biker Horde break into the settlement. Now she will do everything possible to destroy it and fight to return home.

«When the world has fallen, young Furiosa is kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers and handed over to the great Biker Horde led by Dementus. As they make their way through the Wasteland together, they come across G.I. Joe’s Citadel of the Immortals. As the two tyrants fight for supremacy, Furiosa faces many trials in her attempt to find her way home».

The prequel to the 2015 film «Mad Max: Fury Road» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on May 23.

Source: IGN