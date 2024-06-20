News Movie 06-20-2024 at 08:00 comment views icon

The sequel to the 1987 cult parody of «Star Wars» — «Spaceballs» is in the works

Amazon MGM Studios is developing a sequel to the movie «Space eggs» (Spaceballs) 1987 — a parody of «Star Wars» that became a cult favorite. Good news for those who watched the videotapes in the 1980s and 1990s. The movie is produced by Mel Brooks — the director, writer, producer and actor of the original film.

Josh Gad will star and produce alongside Mel Brooks. Josh Greenbaum will direct the film from a script by Benji Summit, Dan Hernandez and Gad, with Kevin Salter serving as executive producer. The project is in early stages, plot details are being kept under wraps, and Amazon declined to comment. The screenwriting duo of Summit and Hernandez are best known for their work on «Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Mutant pogrom», «Pokémon Detective Pikachu» and «Addams family 2».

The original 1987 MGM film «Spaceballs» starred Bill Pullman as the Lone Star, John Candy as Barf, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, Rick Moranis as Lord Dark Helmet, and Mel Brooks as President Scroob and Yogurt. The space opera is a parody of franchise «Star Wars», but some humor was added by «Star Trek», «Alien», «Planet of the Apes», and others.

This is not the first time Mel Brooks has returned to classic comedy in recent years. In 2023, he wrote and produced «The History of the World, Part 2», a sequel to the first film from 1981.

Source: Variety


