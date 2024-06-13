Writer of the series «Acolytes» never watched «Star Wars» — showrunner Leslie Hadland likes this

One of the writers of the «Acolyte» series had never watched the «Star Wars» movies until she got the job. But it was this feature that, according to showrunner Leslie Hadland, helped improve a scene in one of the series’ episodes.

«In the third episode, you can see twin children. When you’re building a world in an episode, creating a new world after only two episodes, you really want everyone to explain things,» says Headland about the series, which shows a long retrospective of Mei and Oshi’s upbringing.

«So the children didn’t talk like children. They spoke like characters from «Star Wars». She said: «When I was a little kid, I just cared about getting cookies». I thought: «Oh my God, thank you!» I would worry about world building and about «Star Wars» and she humanized the characters – or tried to do that».

One of the moments in question is when May and Osha ask for cookies, despite having left the settlement before the Ascension ceremony. The moment seems natural and draws attention to the very different parenting styles of Anicia and Corila’s mothers.

At the same time, there seems to be no problem with the team’s familiarity with «Star Wars». Leslie Headland and the lead actress Amandla Sterberg call themselves «Star Wars» fans, and there are other writers as well.

Source: GamesRadar