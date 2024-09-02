The series The Lord of the Rings has a musical Easter egg about Sauron, and the composer is delighted that it has already been noticed

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

In the second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power», viewers discovered an interesting musical Easter egg that connects Sauron and Galadriel.

During the scene where Galadriel recalls Sauron’s manipulations, his musical theme played on the harp is heard. This is in line with the elf’s statement that Sauron «used her like a harp, forcing her to play a tune not of her choice».

The composer of the series Bear McCreary did not hide his delight that the audience noticed this detail. On the social network X, he wrote: «Good hearing! I’m thrilled that someone noticed it».

Good ears! I’m thrilled somebody noticed. 😉 https://t.co/grSeYxBOVy — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) August 30, 2024

The connection between Sauron and Galadriel

in the new season is not limited to musical motifs. These characters have a deeper, cosmic connection that will last for millennia.

Morphee Clarke, performing the role of Galadriel, shared with her thoughts on the relationship between her heroine and Sauron:

«They are both magical, powerful beings. I think there’s something lonely about being on the level that they both are. There’s a certain cosmic connection between them that I’ve heard from Charlie [Vickers, the actor who plays Sauron]».

The second season of the series tells the story of the consequences of Sauron’s deception to which Galadriel fell in the first season. Despite realizing the true nature of the Rings of Power, the elf still wants to use them.

New episodes of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» are released weekly on the Prime Video streaming platform.

Source: Gamesradar

