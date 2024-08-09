Almost heavy metal: «The Lord of the Rings» series gets a soundtrack by Bear McCreery and Meshuggah vocalist

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The famous composer Bear McCreery presented a composition from the soundtrack of the second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings», which is on the verge of heavy metal.

Heavy rock and heavy metal have long and often intersected with the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. «The Lord of the Rings» has inspired Black Sabbath, Rush, Led Zeppelin, and many other bands. Amazon Prime series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» pays tribute to this connection with a new video and single from the second season soundtrack.

In the video, Bear McCreary speaks inspiringly about «The Ballad of Damrod» — «the anthem of the hill troll Damrod, featured in the series. The composition features legendary drummer Gene Hoglan, who uses the cymbals of Rush’s famous drummer Neil Peart during the recording. «The Ballad of Damrod» also features vocals by Meshuggah’s Jens Kidman.

The composition «The Ballad of Damrod» really resembles «metal». Probably, it conveys the character of the character it is named after and whose appearance in the series it is supposed to accompany. Separately, the song can be listen on Spotify, where it is available as a single.

You will be able to find out how the musical and visual parts of the series are combined on August 29, when the second season will be released on Amazon Prime.

Source: Gizmodo

