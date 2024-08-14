Interview with Sauron: The Lord of the Rings» actor talks about his connection with Galadriel

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The end of the first season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» revealed Galbrand’s secret: he is Sauron. But the main villain is disguised again…

The second season introduces a new, iconic version of the character: Annatar, known as the Lord of the Gifts. Now his manipulations are aimed at Celebrimbor — but not only. Sauron will use his power to create more Rings of Power. At Comic-Con, actor Charlie Vickers told reporters about the exciting task of bringing a new version of the character to the screen:

«I believe that everything has to come from a psychological line. It was all based on the psychology that I developed for the character from the beginning, so everything that existed in Galbrand should also exist in Annatar»,” he explains. «I started with the idea that «he should move in a completely different way, speak in a completely different way», but then I realized that they have a lot in common. The main thing is that you know you want to make the rings, right? That’s the idea at the end of the first season — to heal Middle Earth».

In the second season, the viewer will meet Sauron after he has been exposed and banished by Galadriel. Vickers says that this made his character angry. «I think they are connected, if not because of their proximity, then because of their psychology,» the actor explains the dynamics of both characters.

«They are higher beings, so I’m sure it goes deeper than being in the same place together. I think the fact that when she turns him down at the end of the first season, he’s very annoyed. I’d be lying if I said there isn’t a part of him that thinks: «I can get her, make her join me».

The second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will begin on August 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

