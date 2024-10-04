The series «The Lord of the Rings» showed one of the main locations of Peter Jackson’s trilogy in the last seconds

In the eighth episode of the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» so many things happen that some interesting moments may go unnoticed.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the final episode.

At the end of the episode, there was a hotly anticipated meeting between Sauron and Galadriel, which eventually ended in an emotional sword fight and the elf’s injury. After Sauron wounded Galadriel with Morgoth’s crown, she did not want to give up the ring and jumped off a cliff.

Her seemingly lifeless body is later found by Gil-galad and Elrond, and a few minutes later the whole company finds itself on a lush green mountain slope — according to the characters, it is a «sanctuary protected by elven rings» (and in particular by the one that Galadriel managed to save).

The general landscape with waterfalls, as noticed by Games RadarIt is very reminiscent of Rivendell, the safe haven from Sauron founded by Elrond after the battle.

«Elrond was able to escape (from the siege of Eregion), but was forced to go north, and it was at that time that he created a refuge and stronghold in Imladris (Rivendell)», — Tolkien wrote in «The Unfinished Tales».

Rivendell, located in the Misty Mountains, remained under Elrond’s control until the Third Age — it was there that Frodo and the future Fellowship met for the first time to decide the fate of the One Ring

At the same time, the name of Rivendell was never mentioned in the series «The Lord of the Rings», so we will have to wait for the sequel to get confirmation. However, the showrunners did reveal some secrets at the end of the second season — in particular, that concerns the identity of the Stranger and probably the Dark Wizard.